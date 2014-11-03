Brett Rossi, Charlie Sheen's ex-fiancée, was rushed to the hospital after suffering an apparent overdose over the weekend.

According to Radar, Rossi, 25, was found unresponsive at her home by a close friend, then rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. According to a source, her stomach was pumped and she spent one night in the intensive care unit. Her condition later improved, as she was transferred to regular care for another night.

Sheen, 49, and Rossi, a former adult film star who also goes by her birth name, Scottine, or "Scotty," split in October, just weeks before their nuptials were scheduled to take place later this month. The two got engaged in February during a Valentine's Day getaway to Hawaii, after dating for only four months.

"Charlie and Scotty have been in communication and Charlie still has a tremendous fondness for Scotty and continues to wish her all the best," Sheen's publicist, Jeff Ballard, told ET Monday.

According to Sheen's statement in October, the former couple's breakup was mutual.

"Scotty and I had a great year together as we traveled the world and crossed a lot of things off our bucket list," Sheen said. "She's a terrific gal -- but we've mutually decided to go our separate ways and not spend the rest of our lives together."

But Radar reports that Rossi is far from over the split.

"It's been four or five weeks, but Brett is taking it very hard," the insider said. "She still has not gotten over the breakup."