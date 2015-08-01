Charlize Theron has adopted a baby girl, Gossip Cop has learned.

Theron is now mom to a newborn daughter named August. The child was born in the United States and is African-American. The Oscar winner is said to have obtained custody in July.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Theron adopted son Jackson in 2012. According to TMZ, this new adoption process has been in the works for the last six months. As Theron and boyfriend Sean Penn only split in June, it’s unclear if they initially intended to adopt the little girl together.

Despite the breakup, Theron and Penn were forced to reunite this week for reshoots on The Last Face. Penn is directing the film, while Theron is the lead actress. Production is taking place in South Africa, which is where Theron is from.

In January, there were conflicting reports about Penn planning to adopt Jackson, an action that never materialized. Last November, the now-former couple was falsely accused of mistreating her son while on a hike. A passerby saw Jackson having a temper tantrum, and calling police thinking he was being abused.

As Gossip Cop reported, however, cops determined nothing inappropriate had taken place. Theron is pictured above with Jackson in April. Congrats to Theron on her growing family!