At 39 years old, Charlize Theron is looking hotter than ever.

The "Mad Max: Fury Road" actress covers W's May 2015 issue looking amazing in a black Dior coat -- with nothing on underneath -- showing off her model physique.

But it's the inside photos, all shot by famed photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, that will have her fans doing double-takes. Check out a smoldering Charlize looking every bit the bad girl in her New York Vintage jumpsuit unzipped all the way to her naval, complete with a cigarette dangling from her mouth.

She similarly leaves her clothes undone in another sexy shot, pushing up her black bra and showing off some gorgeous Cartier jewelry.

Charlize definitely seems to only look better with age, and reflects on the lessons she's learned growing older in Hollywood.

"I think, like many women, I was judgmental toward women as they aged," she admits to the fashion magazine. "Women, in our society, are compartmentalized so that we start to feel like we're cut flowers and after a while we will wilt. I realize now that's not the case -- we can celebrate every age. That's my encouragement to 20-year-olds who are terrified of getting older: Don't have a nervous breakdown and don't hit the Chardonnay too hard. Getting older is not that bad."

A big part of her current happiness can certainly be attributed to her boyfriend Sean Penn.

"I'm a very, very, very lucky girl," she recently gushed about her beau to Esquire magazine. "Very lucky. He's hot. He is hot. How do you say that in an interview? You're a 40-year-old woman sounding like a 16-year-old."