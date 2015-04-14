Charlize Theron opens up about her relationship with Sean Penn in the new Esquire cover story. She explains that they only became romantic after decades of friendship, and that it has made all the difference.

“We’ve been friends for 20 years. He was married, I was in a long-term relationship, our spouses — not regularly, but we were in each other’s lives,” explains the Oscar-winning actress. “I think our friendship stemmed from mutual respect — more on my end, because I really didn’t have a body of work 20 years ago, but my love and passion for making films — that was our common ground.”

She goes on to say how critical it was that both she and Penn like to talk about things other than Hollywood: “That’s sometimes hard to find among friends here, and that’s where our friendship really blossomed.” Theron cites their charity efforts in Haiti and Africa as the source for a lot of that common ground.

“I think that for both of us there was never a moment where we thought that this — what we have today — would ever even be a possibility,” says Theron. “Ever ever ever. I think we’re both finding ourselves at this moment in our lives kind of shocked. Both of us. Just when you think you know how things are supposed to go down, life just kicks you in the ass and guess what? You don’t have a clue.”

The actress says, “It is nice to be in something where the friendship came first. I’ve never had that. There’s a weight to the relationship already that I don’t think you have when you just meet somebody and enter a relationship.” Theron is not sure whether she and Penn will ever tie the knot. “The marriage thing is always so strange to me anyway,” she says. “I love the possibility of anything, but I’m really enjoying myself and the everyday moment and how that coincides with my son and my life and my friends.”

“I’m a very, very, very lucky girl,” the actress tells the magazine. “Very lucky. He’s hot. He is hot. How do you say that in an interview? You’re a 40-year-old woman sounding like a 16-year-old. There’s something beautiful about that, but you lack the articulation of really saying what it’s like when somebody walks into your life and makes you see something that you really never thought you’d be able to see. If somebody had said to me, ‘This is what it will be,’ I would’ve said, ‘F--- off.’ As you can see, it makes me smile.”

