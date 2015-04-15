Charlotte McKinney naked pictures have allegedly been hacked and leaked. Nude photos of the model and recently dismissed “Dancing with the Stars” contestant surfaced online on Wednesday. McKinney has not addressed the situation.

The alleged shots would make McKinney the latest celebrity to have her private images stolen and posted on the Internet. Last year, a massive hack dubbed “The Fappening” struck Hollywood, with hackers distributing nude pictures stolen from dozens of actresses.

Jennifer Lawrence became the face of the scandal, but she was just one of many high-profile targets. Hayden Panettiere, Gabrielle Union, Kate Upton and Kirsten Dunst were also among the victims. The saga led to debates over Internet security, criticism of Apple’s iCloud, and a dialogue about what constitutes sexual crimes and violations in the digital age.

McKinney shot to fame with her eye-grabbing Super Bowl commercial for Carl’s Jr., in which she appeared to walk around a farmer’s market nude (although she was not). She was the second contestant to be eliminated on the current season of “Dancing with the Stars.” She appears in the upcoming Joe Dirt 2. Gossip Cop will not post the purported nude photos.