R&B singer Charmayne Maxwell died Friday night after seemingly falling backwards on a broken wine glass. The 46-year-old former Brownstone singer was discovered bleeding at her home in Los Angeles. Detectives reportedly investigated, and do not suspect foul play.

It’s believed Maxwell was holding a wine glass when she fell backwards in the doorway between her house and outdoor patio. The glass then shattered behind her when it hit the ground, and Maxwell’s head tragically landed on top of the broken shards. TMZ reports that two shards of glass pierced the back of her neck, leading her to bleed out.

Maxwell was found by her husband Carsten Soulshock at around 9 p.m. on Friday and was immediately rushed to the hospital. The singer may have been knocked unconscious by the fall, since an injury was found on the back of her head.

The couple did not have a history of domestic violence. Still, Soulshock and several other members of Maxwell’s family were questioned by the police. Her family also does not believe foul play was involved, and that it was just a freak accident. A coroner will complete an autopsy and toxicology tests to help shed light on what happened.