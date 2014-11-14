Chelsea Handler continues to slam Kim Kardashian for going completely naked in Paper magazine, noting she would never pose for a full frontal photo like the reality star did because she has “talent.”

The comedian took to Instagram to share two photos of herself wearing a form-fitting dress and heels in a bathroom with her underwear around her ankles. “Get ready, insty. Here I come!!” she wrote on the first pic. But Handler had no intention of flashing her v-----. Instead, she went on to blast Kardashian in the caption of the second picture (below), writing, “Don’t worry, I would never show my peekachu, 1)because I have a familly [sic], and 2)oh yeah…TALENT. Thanks for making the rules clear, instagram.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Handler mocked Kardashian’s Internet breaking nude butt shot on Wednesday by baring her own naked behind on Instagram. “Can you believe more than 2 a-- can fit on the same screen? Guess which one’s real,” she wrote, adding, “Your move, Instagram.” Of course, Handler has a long history of poking fun of Kardashian. “I like Khloe Kardashian. I’m not a huge fan of the other one,” she said in a interview earlier this year. And in August, she shared an Instagram picture of herself undressed in a locker room, with the mocking caption, “I’m a Kardashian.”