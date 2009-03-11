HONG KONG (AP) -- "Farewell My Concubine" director Chen Kaige says he still feels guilty for denouncing his father as a teenager during China's ultra-leftist Cultural Revolution and wants to make a movie about the incident and their relationship.

Chen's father, who was also a director, was among the millions persecuted during the 1966-1976 turmoil because he had been a member of the Nationalist Party, rival to the ruling Chinese Communist Party. Thousands were killed during the upheaval.

The 56-year-old director told CNN in an interview aired late Wednesday that he has never forgiven himself for speaking out against his father, Chen Huaiai, who died in 1994.

"I can't because I knew it was the wrong thing to do. If I didn't know, then I could have forgiven myself. I feel like I was very selfish," Chen said.

Describing the incident in his 1992 autobiography "Dragon Blood Tree," Chen said he joined the crowd that was chanting slogans attacking his father and shoved him.

Chen said in the interview broadcast Wednesday he was trying to impress his classmates at a prestigious secondary school, many of whom were the children of key government officials.

"I felt like I was in a competition," he said. "I hope I can make a film about it, about my father and me."

The director said his father never scolded him for the betrayal, but instead "treated me even nicer."

"That made me feel tortured," he said.

Chen's 1993 film "Farewell My Concubine," about the homosexual relationship between two Peking Opera stars, won the Golden Palm award at the Cannes Film Festival and earned two Oscar nominations.

Hi directing credits also include "Temptress Moon," "The Emperor and the Assassin," "Killing Me Softly" and "The Promise." His latest film, "Forever Enthralled" is a biopic of the late Peking Opera star Mei Lanfang starring Leon Lai and Zhang Ziyi.