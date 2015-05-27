You can now count Cher as one of Marc Jacobs' famous muses!

The 69-year-old legend has just been announced as the first face of the designer's Fall 2015 campaign, looking pretty amazing in a dark, pleated ensemble complete with black gloves. Shot by photographer David Sims, Cher totally nails her high-fashion pose.

Jacobs clearly couldn't be more excited for Cher's big debut.

"The amazing and beautiful CHER!" the celeb-friendly designer Instagrammed on Wednesday. "This is just the beginning.... More to come!!"

But the iconic showbiz staple's high-profile new gig shouldn't come as too much of a surprise -- the two did attend this year's Met Gala together hand-in-hand.

"This has been a dream of mine for a very, very long time," Jacobs told the New York Times about escorting Cher to the gala earlier this month. "Other boys were out fascinated by other things. I was like, no, I'd really much rather see what Cher's wearing this week."

Cher joins the coveted list of Marc Jacobs models, which includes Sophia Coppola, Dakota Fanning and Victoria Beckham to name a few. She's also part of a new trend for designers picking more mature models. Last February, 66-year-old Jessica Lange was tapped to be the new face of Marc Jacobs Beauty, and in January, 80-year-old writer Joan Didion was announced as the new face of Celine. Singer Joni Mitchell, 71, also proved to be a perfect fit for Saint Laurent's black-and-white campaign in January.