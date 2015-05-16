Chinx Drugz, a Queens-based rapper, is dead after getting shot and killed on Sunday morning. He was gunned down while sitting in a parked car in the Briarwood area of Queens around 4 a.m. local time. He was 31.

Officials say the incident occurred when another car pulled up alongside Chinx’s vehicle and began firing. Another person in the car with him was critically wounded and remains at Jamaica Hospital. Both suffered multiple gun shot wounds, with Chinx pronounced dead at the hospital. An investigation is ongoing, and no arrests have been made.

As the news about his death broke, Chinx (real name: Lionel Pickens) became a trending topic both in the United States and worldwide. Close friend Meek Mill took to Instagram to mourn the loss and rant about the fatal shooting. “This is exactly why I don’t play in the streets ….. Chinx to French like Omelly to me! I tell @Omelly and my real day 1s get out that hood no matter what it cost or the circumstance! It’s nothing that add up to losing ya life at a young age!” wrote the rapper.

The music star continued, “N*ggas killing n*ggas that’s Tryna win! I got love for the people in the hood but I don’t f*ck wit the hood nomore! I dont agree with the rules, most of that sh*t stupid to me now because I learned and it has nothing to do with having money! Seeing sh*t like happen always make my heart cold and make me act in cold ways towards my own kind of people! I hate to see potential DIE!!”

“REST WELL #CHINX,” added Mill. “WE GONE F*CKING MISS YOU!!!” Chinx was also a close associate of French Montana, and Mill’s post was accompanied by a photo of the three of them. Montana has not yet commented on the loss of his collaborator.