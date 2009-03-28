LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Chris Brown and Rihanna, who added star power to last year's Kids' Choice Awards, were conspicuously absent at the annual event on Saturday.

Brown, who was nominated for favorite male singer and favorite song for "Kiss Kiss," withdrew his name from Kids' Choice contention after he was arrested Feb. 8 for allegedly attacking his girlfriend. Rihanna, a fellow Kids' Choice nominee for favorite female singer and favorite song for "Don't Stop the Music," was also a no-show.

"For them not to be here is very sad. I was looking forward to seeing them here," rapper Soulja Boy, who is a friend of the pop stars, said from the orange carpet.

"Right now, it's a sad situation. And it's very touchy. I'm just .... it just shocked me when it happened," he added.

Soulja Boy said he's spoken with Brown over the phone and that the 19-year-old R&B singer is "doing OK."

"Yeah, right now, it's a delicate time," he added. "You know, the court date is coming up. I hope that they both get through it in a positive way."

Brown, who has been charged by Los Angeles prosecutors with felony assault and making criminal threats, is scheduled to be arraigned April 6.