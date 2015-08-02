Chris Brown’s baby mama Nia Guzman has recently filed court papers asking for supervised visitation when the singer is around their daughter Royalty. Guzman, who gave birth to their little girl last year, supposedly doesn’t trust the singer to be left alone with Royalty.

Guzman has accused Brown and his friends of having substance abuse problems as another reason for supervised visitation. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Brown has filed paperwork of his own seeking to establish paternity in an effort to fight for joint custody of Royalty. Brown alleges that Guzman’s latest legal maneuver is to get more child support from him.

As Gossip Cop has reported in the past, Brown and Guzman seemed to have agreed on the singer giving her $10,000 a month for child support. That deal, however, quickly fell apart after Brown supposedly got upset when he found out Guzman had let his daughter visit his mom Joyce Hawkins without telling him.

In July, Brown had tried to get Royalty for a weekend, but was told by Guzman that the little girl was already in Virginia with Hawkins, with whom the singer has had a strained relationship for years. Guzman and Brown’s new custody and visitation issues come just weeks after the singer’s aunt was held at gunpoint in a closet at his home during a home invasion.