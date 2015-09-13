Chris Brown brought daughter Royalty on stage during a concert one day after winning joint custody of the 1-year-old. While performing in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday, the proud dad carried his daughter onto the stage. See the video here.

As Gossip Cop reported on Friday, a Houston judge ruled that Brown and his baby mama Nia Guzman are to share equal time with Royalty. As part of the decision, Brown was ordered to pay $2,500 a month in child support, far less that the $15,000 per month that Guzman had sought. By all accounts, the ruling was a huge victory for Brown.

In addition to bringing Royalty on stage, Brown shared a photo on Instagram of him playing with his daughter backstage before the concert in New Mexico. The singer captioned the picture, “Before the show activities. Playing doctor. Honestly I have more fun doing this than going out the club. #feelinglikeanoldman.”

Ever since it emerged in March that Brown had fathered a baby girl, the singer has been nothing less than an enthusiastic dad. He confirmed he was a dad on Instagram with a picture of himself and Royalty dressed in matching red hoodies, along with the message, “God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY.”