Chris Brown is officially taking his baby mama Nia Guzman to court over paternity and child support disputes tied to their daughter Royalty.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Brown first found out he the was father of Royalty, now one, earlier this year. Prior to then, Guzman’s boyfriend King Ba had been raising the toddler as his own. He is even reportedly listed on Royalty’s birth certificate.

It was previously said in April that Brown wanted the legal document changed. It was also reported in May that he and Guzman were clashing over how much child support he would provide, and how often he would get to see Royalty. Now Brown has filed legal papers asking a judge to step in.

According to TMZ, Brown wants the Houston court system to officially establish paternity and declare him as Royalty’s father. He further wants a judge to formally divide custody, arguing that Guzman has prevented him from seeing his daughter as much as he’d like. And he’s also looking for a court-mandated financial agreement.

Guzman has allegedly asked Brown to cough up $15,000 a month, significantly higher than the $2,500 she claims she’s been receiving thus far. Brown seems convinced, though, that a court-ordered child support arrangement would fall more in like with what he believes is an appropriate amount. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for the performer for more comments. We’ll have updates.