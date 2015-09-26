Chris Brown signed a Las Vegas residency deal at Drai’s, where he’s been performing for some time now. The singer reportedly will do a trial run of six shows at $50,000 per concert.

While it’s nowhere near the mammoth deals Britney Spears, Mariah Carey, and Jennifer Lopez have signed, Brown still has a home to call his own in Las Vegas.

In May, while dancing at his 26th birthday party at Drai’s, he spun himself off the stage. Thankfully, he was unhurt, but his friends thought it was hysterical and could be seen on a video of the incident laughing hard at Brown’s tumble.

Las Vegas, however, hasn’t always been a place for laughs for Brown. A few days before his birthday bash at Drai’s, the singer was accused of punching another man in the face while playing basketball at The Palms Casino Resort. As Gossip Cop was the first to report, Brown denied hitting the other guy, who ended up never pressing charges against the singer.

While Brown has yet to confirm on social media the deal at Drai’s, first reported by TMZ, he did tweet on Friday that he’s celebrating his mom Joyce Hawings’ birthday at the club on Oct. 3.