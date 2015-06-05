Karrueche Tran and Chris Brown did NOT get “back together” at a Los Angeles club on Thursday, despite reports. In fact, a rep for Tran tells Gossip Cop exclusively that the exes actually had a “huge” fight, after which Brown allegedly “jumped into her car” and would not get out.

Brown arrived at Playhouse Nightclub late Thursday, where Tran was set to party with close friend Christina Milian. Gossip Cop is told that the drama began when Brown purchased a table right next to Tran and her pals. They got into a “huge argument” inside the club, leading Tran to run out. Brown allegedly ran after her, which is when paparazzi cameras caught footage of the two together outside the venue.

But it was NOT a joyous reunion. Tran’s rep tells Gossip Cop exclusively that she hopped into an Uber to get away from Brown, but he “jumped in and wouldn’t get out.” Tran demanded Brown leave the vehicle, which he allegedly refused to do. Not wanting to cause a public scene, the ride took off with both stars still in it. As for what happened after that, we’re told Tran will be making a public statement later Friday.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Tran dumped Brown in early March, after it was revealed he was the father of a baby girl named Royalty. The singer apparently had a one night stand with the baby mama, Nia Gonzalez, something Tran had no idea about until the baby bombshell. The betrayal led to the couple’s umpteenth split, though Brown has made no secret of his desire to reunite with Tran.

After reconciliation rumors heated up last month, Gossip Cop was exclusively told Tran was not even on speaking terms with Brown, something she herself confirmed last week. Her rep now reiterates, “They’re not together. They haven’t even seen each other.” Indeed, this incident was the first time Tran had seen Brown in three months.

Sources close to the situation tell Gossip Cop that while Tran asked Playhouse security to “shield” her from Brown, he did not get physical, and there was no violence involved in the dispute. Gossip Cop reached out to Brown’s rep for comment, but did not immediately hear back. We will have updates.