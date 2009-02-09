Entertainment Tonight.

Chewing gum ads featuring Chris Brown have been "suspended," ET confirms



A statement from Wrigley's Doublemint gum did not say the R&B star would be dropped altogether, but expressed concern about "serious allegations made against Chris Brown," who was arrested Sunday night on suspicion of criminal threats.

The company is suspending all currents ads featuring the singer, but added in its statement that the 19-year-old should be "afforded the same due process as any citizen."