Chris Brown's manager is speaking out to ET about rumors suggesting that she and Brown are romantically linked.

A rep for Brown's manager, Tina Davis, tells ET that recent news reports contain rumors suggesting that there was a text message between Brown and Davis of "an intimate nature."

Davis' lawyer tells ET on her behalf: "The relationship between Ms. Davis and Mr. Brown is that of manager and client. There has never been any other relationship. The rumors in circulation are false. There are no emails between Ms. Davis and Mr. Brown of the type which have been described in media reports.

"If the source of the false rumors is identified, legal action will be taken. Given the nature of the legal issues affecting Mr. Brown, Ms. Davis will not be making any further statements."