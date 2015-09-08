Friendly exes, or something more?

Chris Evans and Minka Kelly were spotted walking their dogs in West Hollywood, California, on Saturday, fueling rumors that the two photogenic stars are back together. If true, this actually wouldn't be the first time the two have rekindled their on-again/off-again relationship -- the 34-year-old "Captain America" star and the 35-year-old former "Friday Night Lights" actress reportedly dated in 2007, before getting back together in 2012, then splitting again a year later.

The former couple certainly looked comfortable together while walking their furry friends, at one point, high-fiving one another. Minka also didn't seem to be concerned about being super casual in front of Chris, sporting a simple white tank top, workout pants and going makeup-free.

But just last week, Chris told ETonline he was definitely still single. "That is still the case," he said.

"I consider myself a very romantic guy," he added. "I don't necessarily consider romance to be isolated simply between two people. I'm romantic with my love of music or art or nature. I love things."

Still, Chris and Minka have obviously remained close since their 2013 breakup. This past October, Minka was spotted hanging out with Chris' family at karaoke night at Lavender Asian Cuisine & Bar in his hometown in Massachusetts. "They sat next to each other, they were off in a corner, having drinks and keeping to themselves but still part of the group," an eyewitness told People. "They kept a very low profile. They're really cute!"

In March, Chris was linked to 26-year-old actress Lily Collins after the two were spotted on a dinner date in Los Angeles. However, he was adorably coy about the rumors when ET caught up with him at the "Avengers: Age of Ultron" premiere in April. "Oh, come on. We're not… we're not, uh, listen, listen, listen, listen," Evans stuttered. "We… we're not gonna give the answers to those questions."

As for Minka, she was rumored to be dating 55-year-old Sean Penn after the two were spotted out to dinner together in June, though she shut down the reports a month later.

