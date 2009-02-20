NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Chris Tomlin is the lead nominee for gospel music's Dove Awards with seven nods.

Among the awards he was nominated for include artist of the year, male vocalist of the year and song of the year for "Amazing Grace (My Chains are Gone)."

The nominations were announced Friday. If Tomlin wins male vocalist, it would be his fourth trophy in that category.

Natalie Grant and newcomer Francesca Battistelli received five nominations apiece. Grant, a three-time female vocalist winner, is up for that award again this year. Battistelli broke into the Christian music scene last summer with her hit "I'm Letting Go."

The 40th annual Dove Awards will be April 23 at the Grand Ole Opry House.

