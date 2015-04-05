Chris Wallace released a statement on Sunday, April 5, apologizing for his “offensive comment” about Kelly Clarkson’s weight.

As Gossip Cop reported, the “Fox News Sunday” host made a radio appearance on Friday, April 3, in which the conversation on “The Mike Gallagher Show” bizarrely turned from pizza to fat shaming. Gallagher threw the first dig at Clarkson, bringing her into the discussion out of nowhere. “Have you seen Kelly Clarkson? You know the singer, Kelly Clarkson? Holy cow, did she blow up,” commented the radio personality.

But while Wallace didn’t at first agree with Gallagher, he went on to say of Clarkson, “She could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while.” The cruel remark sparked outrage online, and even Wallace’s Fox News colleague, Greta Van Susteren, objected. “This ‘guy snickering’ about her weight is obnoxious. He should apologize,” she wrote on her blog.

It took two days for Wallace to take the advice. In a statement furnished to Gossip Cop through a rep, Wallace says, “I sincerely apologize to Kelly Clarkson for my offensive comment. I admire her remarkable talent and that should have been the focus of any discussion about her.” Clarkson, for her part, hasn’t acknowledged the situation.