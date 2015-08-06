Chris Brown seemingly slammed his baby mama Nia Guzman on Twitter on Friday, accusing her of using their daughter Royalty as a “meal ticket.” The singer posted, “Some men my age run from their responsibility as fathers. I embrace mine.” He added, “Just sucks that some females use children as meal tickets.”

In a second tweet Brown wrote, “Using a child as leverage is never ok. The highest praise to the men who actually want their kids.” As Gossip Cop previously reported, Brown and Guzman have been battling over child support payments and custody arrangements. Earlier this month, Guzman accused Brown of having a substance abuse problem, and filed paperwork asking for supervised visits when Brown is with Royalty. She also made it seem like that she didn’t trust the him to be left alone with their daughter.

In response, Brown has filed his court papers seeing to establish paternity, and claims Guzman’s latest legal maneuver is to try and squeeze more money out of him for child support. The two had previously settled on Brown paying Guzman $10,000 a month, but that deal fell apart in July when Brown found out Guzman was letting Royalty spend time with his mother without telling him. Brown and his mom Joyce Hawkins have had a strained relationship for the past several years.

Tell Gossip Cop what you think of Chris Brown’s latest tweets that accuse Nia Guzman of using Royalty as a “meal ticket.”