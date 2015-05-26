Chris Brown is now saying he was “wrong” to start a fight with Tyson Beckford. As Gossip Cop reported, the two men exchanged some words via social media over Memorial Day weekend after Beckford posted an Instagram photo of himself with Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran. The innocent picture led to a heated war of words between Brown and Beckford, but it seems like the singer is ready to put the feud behind him.

“I’m light skin! I’m always in my feelings,” tweeted Brown on Tuesday. In another post, he wrote, “No drama! People are really starting to make this s--- an issue. I can be a real one and say that I was wrong for even pressing an issue.” Brown followed that up with a third tweet that read, “I can be a man about it.”

As Gossip Cop noted, Brown lashed out at Beckford over the male model’s photo with his ex. “U wanna keep walking them runways. I need ta legs for that. Keep playing like I ain’t with the bullsh*t.” Referencing Beckford’s gig at Chippendales in Sin City, Brown continued, “Be in Vegas soon. Keep playing ima f--- ya baby momma and then whoop yo child like he mine.”

Beckford responded to Brown’s initial tweets by writing on Twitter, “It’s all about fun in Vegas. Come thru papa.” The model then posted a video on Instagram of himself at a gun range, writing, “Just in case you forgot! #pewpew #nra #bang.”