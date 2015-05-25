Chris Brown is fighting with his baby mama Nia Guzman over child support payments for their daughter Royalty. Brown has been paying $2,500-a-month in support, but Guzman is looking for the successful singer to pay much more. As Gossip Cop previously reported, Brown fathered the little girl with Guzman, but only learned of the paternity earlier this year.

Guzman is now reportedly looking for Brown to shell out $15,000-a-month ($180,000-a-year) in child support. But as a result of the dispute over the amount, Brown has stopped doling out the agreed-upon $2,500, believing that Guzman is using his fame and fortune as an excuse to ask for far more than what’s reasonable for the maintenance and support of an 11-month-old. Guzman is expected to file papers in the coming weeks, demanding back child support payments and an increase moving forward, reports TMZ.

Irrespective of the child support dispute, Brown seems to be relishing every moment of fatherhood, often posting pictures of himself with Royalty. Last month, the singer shared a photo of himself and Royalty (above), dressed in matching red hoodies with the caption, “God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY.” As Gossip Cop reported back in April, Brown has also been trying to get his name added to Royalty’s birth certificate.

