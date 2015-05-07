Chris Brown came home Wednesday night to find a random naked woman lying in his bed. The singer, who spent the past two days celebrating his birthday in Las Vegas, had just returned to his Agoura Hills, Calif., home with his security team when he discovered a complete stranger had been camping out at his house.

When Brown and his security detail walked into the home, they saw clothes belonging to a female thrown on the floor in the foyer. There was also a giant spray-painted sign of “I LOVE YOU” splashed across his kitchen counter. When the star and his team went to investigate, they discovered the unidentified 21-year-old woman sleeping naked in Brown’s bed. The singer immediately called the cops and had her arrested, according to TMZ.

Police said they believe the woman might have been staying at Brown’s house for a few days because there were dishes in Brown’s sink and left over food lying around. Cops further say the woman had spray painted the words “MRS. BROWN” on the singer’s black Range Rover and also on his silver Rolls Royce.

On Thursday, Brown posted a photo of the woman on his Instagram page, writing, “I get home and find this crazy individual in my house. She had broken the hinges off the doors. She Found time to cook her several meAls. She wrote, ‘I love you’ on the walls. She threw out my daughters clothing as well as my dogs stuff.” He continued, “Then had all these crazy voodoo things around my crib. goes to show you how crazy people are crazy! And she painted her name on my cars!!!! I love my fans but this is some is on some real real crazy shit.”

As Gossip Cop reported, it was already a crazy week for Brown even before this frightening find. The performer was accused of assaulting someone during a basketball game at his Vegas hotel, which his rep exclusively told Gossip Cop was untrue, before the man opted not to press battery charges. And at his big birthday bash, where he showed off photos of daughter Royalty, Brown actually fell off the stage. Here’s hoping the rest of the singer’s week improves.

