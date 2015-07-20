Chris Brown reportedly believes a few of his close friends were behind the home invasion and robbery at his Los Angeles house last Wednesday.

As Gossip Cop reported, the singer’s San Fernando Valley home was robbed by four people. While Brown was not home at the time of the scary incident, his aunt was held at gunpoint inside a closet while the burglars ransacked the house. Police later discovered money and other possessions had been stolen from Brown’s home.

According to TMZ, the singer is now pointing the finger at members of his entourage. Police also believe a nightclub promoter might have had something to do with the robbery as well, because the culprits allegedly knew Brown had just gotten paid $50,000 in cash from a club appearance, and the money was in his home safe. TMZ further reports the Los Angeles Police Department’s Gang Unit is handling the case, because cops think members of the Blood gang could have a connection to the home invasion. Brown has previously been associated with the Piru street gang, a subset of the Bloods.

Brown has not publicly commented on the robbery, and members of his team are reportedly urging the singer to cut ties with those who may have been involved. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Chris Brown's highs and lows

Armed men ransack Chris Brown's home, hold aunt at gunpoint

Chris Brown slammed by ex-girlfriend