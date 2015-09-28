Chris Brown says he wants to “prevent spousal abuse,” and use his own history to educate others.

The singer made the comment on Twitter on Tuesday morning, more than six years after he was arrested for beating then-girlfriend Rihanna on the eve of the Grammy Awards. While Brown officially completed his probation stemming from the felony assault case earlier this year, the issue resurfaced this month. As Gossip Cop reported, Brown has upcoming tour dates scheduled in Australia, which has not yet granted him approval to enter the country due to his criminal past.

In fact, officials are hoping to ban Brown from stepping foot Down Under. Australia’s Minister For Women Michaelia Cash has even gone on record saying, “People need to understand that if you are going to commit domestic violence, and then you want to travel around the world, there are going to be countries that say to you ‘you cannot come in because you are not of the character we expect in Australia.'”

But while Brown has a legal team working to hopefully rectify the situation, he’s taken his case to social media, arguing that his past is all the more reason to welcome him into the country. “I would be more than grateful to come to Australia to raise awareness about domestic violence,” tweeted the singer. “I’m not the pink elephant in the room anymore.”

He went on, "My life mistakes should be a wake up call for everyone. Showing the world that mistakes don't define you. Trying to prevent spousal abuse." Brown added, "The youth don't listen to parents nor do they listen to PSA's. The power that we have as Entertainers can change lives."