"Who else is Rihanna going to go to?"

That's the question her ex Chris Brown raised in his latest Breakfast Club Radio Show interview on Monday. Brown, 25, spoke about Rihanna by bringing up another singer that she dated since Brown, Drake.

"Who else in this game she gonna go to? Some corny singing rapper?" he asked as the host responded with "some corny singer rapper named Aubrey." Aubrey is Drake's first name, and his relationship with Rihanna ended last year after being on and off again with her.

When her new rumored man who is not in the music industry, Leonardo DiCaprio, was brought up, Brown says "That's nice. That's a good choice."

He continued to voice his approval, "What she do now, I got respect for her and all that, whatever her choice is."

And while he seemed supportive, he asked, "But at the time, not to too my own horn, but who's hotter than me?"

Rihanna and Chris Brown have a history together that involves a domestic dispute. Before the 2009 Grammy Awards, their fight left Rihanna in the hospital and gave Brown a criminal record.

And although they had a tumultuous romance, he told ET's Kevin Frazier in September of 2014, "We're friends … We're not trying to start a life together right now. We're just having fun."

Now, it appears that the two are not as friendly. Brown told The Breakfast Club that they don't talk. "We're just cordial," he said. "I respect her space. She respects mine."

