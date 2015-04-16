Chris Brown took to Instagram on Thursday to share some incredibly sweet photos of his young daughter Royalty.

The first pic shows Brown and his 10-month-old little girl wearing matching red hoodies with the caption, "God has blessed me with my twin. #ROYALTY."

He later posted a sweet, solo shot of his young daughter and captioned it simply with a heart.

In March, it was reported that Brown had fathered a child with a 31-year-old former model named Nia, whom Brown had reportedly known for years.

The revelation of the news was cited by many as one of the reasons for Brown's tumultuous break-up with his on-and-off girlfriend, model Karrueche Tran, in March.

However, it seems that Brown is on the path of self-improvement. On Monday, Brown posted a photo of himself to Instagram with a lengthy message expressing his desire to "grow into a great man."

"Every step I take will only be to greatness. Learning myself everyday and striving to make a difference," Brown wrote. "I can't make anyone love me or like me but for the people who do, you are highly appreciated and valued."

These are the first photos Brown has posted of Royalty, and from the looks of it they won't be the last, as he strives to better himself.

