The former Singled Out host is single no more!

Chris Hardwick popped the question to his girlfriend Lydia Hearst, and she said "Yes!"

WATCH: Jennifer Aniston's Two Weddings -- How Her Nuptials to Justin Theroux and Brad Pitt Compare

The @Midnight host also won an Emmy for Best Creative Achievement in Interactive Media on Saturday, but admitted that it wasn't his "biggest win" of the weekend.

"My biggest win of the night was actually @lydiahearst saying YES!!!!" Hardwick, 43, Instagrammed with a pic of the engagement ring. "This ring belonged to her grandmother Catherine Hearst and @patriciahearst has graciously and wonderfully passed it down to me to give to Lydia. IT'S OFFICIAL!!! What an absolutely perfect and amazing night!! I love this woman with all my heart....#YesThisMeansWhatYouThinkItMeans"

Hearst, 30, also shared the news on her Instagram. "I said YES!!!!!! Every love story is beautiful, but ours is my favorite," she captioned a kiss pic of the couple. "You completely swept me off my feet. You have shown me what it feels like to be loved and I love you with all my heart. My life is better because you are in it @nerdist."

Congrats to the newly engaged couple!

PHOTOS: The Biggest Celebrity Weddings of 2015

While Hardwick and Hearst had a summer engagement, many celebrities opt for a Labor Day wedding.