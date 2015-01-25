Chris Martin allegedly struck a paparazzi cameraman with his Jeep as he and Gwyneth Paltrow left the restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills with their children over the weekend. Pictures show the photographer running up to the vehicle from around a corner as Martin turns to leave the parking lot. The actual collision is not seen, but subsequent photographs show the paparazzo down on the ground as paramedics attend to him. He’s later shown being taken from the property on a stretcher.

However, as TMZ observes, there’s something suspicious about the entire incident. The photos of the alleged incident and its aftermath were taken by a cameraman standing across the street from E Baldi, even though there were other paparazzi standing closer to the action on the sidewalk. It seems odd that a more distant paparazzo snapped pictures of the accident from a distance, leading to speculation that the entire thing may have been set up.

Of course, Martin and Paltrow are frequent paparazzi targets, with cameraman recently following the Coldplay rocker during some outings with Jennifer Lawrence. In 2013, paparazzi tailed Martin and Paltrow as they picked up their kids from school in Los Angeles. Gossip Cop will have updates on the latest Martin-paparazzi run-in.

