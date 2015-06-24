Chris Martin and Kylie Minogue are just friends, despite new photos showing them walking arm-in-arm.

The two music stars were photographed in London’s Hyde Park on Monday, at around 1:30 a.m. local time. Minogue had performed at the British Summer Time concert hours earlier, but Martin and Coldplay weren’t on the bill. The late-night, or perhaps early morning, stroll raised eyebrows, both given the timing, and that Martin and Minogue were seen with theirs arms looped.

Of course, certain lesser outlets immediately began speculating. Was Martin cheating on Jennifer Lawrence? Are Martin and Lawrence over? Is Martin now dating Kylie Minogue?!

Well, at least some of the breathless questions can end. Martin and Minogue’s walk, despite the hour, was nothing more than a friendly meet-up between longtime pals. The performers have been close friends for years, and Minogue was even a surprise guest at a Coldplay concert in Australia just over a year ago. And, still keeping things platonic and professional, Martin was now with Minogue after having watched her British Summer Time show.

As for Martin and Lawrence, they were last spotted together on May 31, though they often keep up a long-distance relationship. A rep has not returned a request for clarification on the status of their relationship.

