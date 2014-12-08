Chris Rock visited “The Howard Stern Show” on Monday and talked about a LOT of stuff. He gave an update on Tracy Morgan’s health, addressed the Bill Cosby rape scandal, and revealed that he was once offered the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Stern also announced on Monday that he’ll be returning to “America’s Got Talent” next year.

Morgan appears in Rock’s new movie "Top Five," and Rock has visited him since his catastrophic car accident earlier this year. “It’s day to day,” Rock says of Morgan’s recovery. “You can be great for two weeks, and then regress.” Asked whether he thinks Morgan will ever be back, Rock replies, “I’m not sure. In some form. It’s sad, because he’s one of the nicest guys you’re ever going to meet.”

As for the allegations swirling around Cosby, Rock says, “I don’t know what happened, man. I can’t go one way or the other.” He disagrees with Stern, who says he never found Cosby or Richard Pryor funny. Rock also discussed what makes Dave Chappelle his favorite comedian.

Another interesting moment: Rock revealed that producers behind the Super Bowl Halftime Show once asked him to host the extravaganza. It was the infamous year of Janet Jackson’s wardrobe malfunction. Rock turned down the offer, because he wasn’t quite sure what they wanted him to do and worried he’d “suck.”