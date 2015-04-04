Chris Wallace is under fire for making jabs about Kelly Clarkson’s weight. In fact, the journalist’s controversial remarks even have one of his own Fox News colleagues calling him out.

Wallace’s comment about Clarkson was made Friday during an appearance on “The Mike Gallagher Show” radio program. The two men were discussing a new pizza offering from Little Caesar’s when the topic of fat shaming came up. Gallagher said, “Have you seen Kelly Clarkson? You know the singer, Kelly Clarkson? Holy cow, did she blow up.”

At first Wallace didn’t stoop to his pal’s level, saying, “Really? Do we want to talk about some of your friends?” But as the conversation went on, the “Fox News Sunday” host threw in a dig of his own. When Gallagher said of Clarkson, “I love her singing, but man,” Wallace interjected with, “She could stay off the deep dish pizza for a little while.”

Wallace was slammed for the exchange on Twitter, and co-worker Greta Van Susteren called him out on her blog. “This ‘guy snickering’ about her weight is obnoxious. He should apologize,” she wrote. And the incident came on the same day Clarkson addressed the criticism she has received for her size on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”

Clarkson explained that such comments generally don’t bother her, but she expressed concern for others, especially her fans, who are bullied for their weight. “You’re just who you are. We are who we are. Whatever size,” said the superstar.