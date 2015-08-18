In the wake of Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton's divorce in July, fans wanted answers as to why the couple decided to split.

Not long after the news broke, fingers were pointed at 30-year-old country musician Chris Young accusing him of having an affair with Miranda -- Something he quickly and staunchly denied on Twitter.

ET sat down with the "I'm Comin' Over" singer on Tuesday, where he opened up about the false accusations.

"Man it sucks that I got put in this situation with two people who are my friends," Chris said. "It's just so weird getting pulled into something like that where it just wasn't true."

Chris has been a friend of the couple for some time, and thus found the reports surprising. Chris said he was "shocked" that the rumors of infidelity had anything to do with him.

As for Blake and Miranda -- Chris revealed they're both doing well. He even added that Blake laughed off the cheating reports.

"I have not seen them, [but] I've definitely texted and called both of them," Chris explained. "They're both good since [the last] time I've heard from them. As good as you can be."

"I was in touch with Blake all day that day," Chris added, referring to the day the cheating rumors began to circulate. "He was like, 'Dude, sorry.' I was like, 'I know man.'"

As for his friendship with Blake and Miranda, Chris says this incident hasn't tarnished their relationship.

"They're both really great friends still, so it's just one of those things," Chris said. "That's kind of a byproduct of doing this and being in the spotlight I guess."

The 30-year-old singer also opened up about how the couple's divorce -- and a number of other country music divorces in recent months -- has impacted his personal views on love and marriage.

"I don't think anybody shies away from being in love," Chris shared. "I think that's one of the great feelings. I mean obviously I've written a lot of songs about being in love and lot of songs falling out of it. The falling out of it never makes you scared to get back in it."

Chris' upcoming album "I'm Comin' Over" comes out in fall, and his I'm Comin' Over Tour kicks off Oct. 22 in Savannah, Ga.