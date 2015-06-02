If anyone can gracefully get through a major wardrobe malfunction, it's supermodel Chrissy Teigen!

The stunning 29-year-old was gorgeous as usual at the 2015 CFDA Awards Monday night in New York City, working a strapless white Solace London gown that featured a prominent slit up the middle.

But during the afterparty, the slit took on a life of its own, ripping much higher than it was intended to. Check out Chrissy hilariously attempting to cover up the rip with her sparkly Swarovski clutch! "Wardrobe malfunction of the highest caliber," she Instagrammed. "Let's just say the slit took it upon itself to rip 5 inches higher."

