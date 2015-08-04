Chrissy Teigen wants equality when it comes to Instagram's policy on nudity, and she's not shy about addressing her concerns.

The 29-year-old model and TV personality spoke to ET at the summer TCA press tour on Tuesday about social media issues she's interested in drawing attention to. For Teigen, it's Instagram's no-nipple policy for women that gets her riled up.

"My thing with it was that, when I'm scrolling through Twitter, I get flat out pornography sometimes," Teigen told ET. "If you look up on Instagram, 'hashtag boobs,' a lot of stuff comes up!"

Teigen also talked about her recent run in with Instagram's moderators, which occurred after she posted a topless picture from her W Magazine photoshoot.

After the site pulled down the photo for violating their controversial policy, Teigen put the pic through several Photoshop filters and reposted them to see if the new images would be acceptable. However, all her subsequent posts were removed as well.

"[When] I post something from W Magazine, which is what I think is beautiful, they take it down," Teigen said, laughing. "By the way, I love Instagram so much -- they emailed my agency and they were like,

'Please tell her to stop!' Their tone of the email was so sad, because I just kept posting it and posting it."

Teigen also said that she didn't mean her comments "to be some big feminist statement or something," but rather she takes issue with Instagram's double standard when it comes to gender.

"If the boys can do it, why can't I do it too?" Teigen said.

