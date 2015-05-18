Chrissy Teigen is hitting back at online commenters who are slamming her for supposedly tripping a woman on her way up to the stage at the Billboard Music Awards on Sunday, and seemingly not caring when the woman fell face first. At one point, as Teigen and her co-host Ludacris made their way up opposite sides of the stage, a woman who was trying to get out of the way fell over the model’s red dress.

But after a number of online commenters laid into her for just moving on, Teigen took to Twitter to present her side. In a series of tweets, the Billboard Music Awards host wrote, “for the record i couldn’t even see the woman falling behind me — she stepped on my dress and i was trying not to eat s---.” She continued, “everyone is saying i am some sort of monster for not stopping and giving her CPR or something — she is fine, was not a big deal,” adding humorously, “she should be out of the hospital by christmas.”

Check out the video of Teigen walking up the stairs, noticing ever so slightly the woman was on her red dress, and continuing up to the stage as the woman face planted.