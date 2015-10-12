Chrissy Teigen is pregnant! The model announced on Monday evening that she and John Legend are expecting their first child!

"John and I are so happy to announce that we are pregnant :) As many of you know, we've been trying to have a baby for a while now. It hasn't been easy, but we kept trying because we can't wait to bring our first child into the world and grow our family," Teigen wrote on Instagram.

She continued, "We&'re so excited that it's finally happening. Thank you for all your love and well wishes. I look forward to all the belly touching! Xx" Teigen included this photo, which has Legend resting his hand on his wife's belly.

Teigen recently revealed on her talk show "FABLife" that she and Legend were having trouble conceiving. The star admitted to undergoing IVF, and further confessed how difficult it was to field baby questions over the last few years.