Chrissy Teigen had a fashion disaster and didn't even realize it.

While hosting the 2015 Billboard Music Awards, the 29-year-old supermodel made her way through the crowd at Las Vegas' MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, but just as she was about to hit the stage, her red, flowing Johanna Johnson gown entangled an audience member's heel and caused the woman to take a tumble.

Shaking off the fashion flub, Teigen continued walking up to meet co-host Ludacris on stage to start the show and did not help the audience member up.

As they say, the show must go on!

Another trip-up during the awards show happened when Kendall and Kylie Jenner got booed while introducing Kanye West.

