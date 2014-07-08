Oh, snap! Christian Siriano isn't amused by Melissa McCarthy. The "Project Runway" season 4 winner is slamming the "Tammy" actress for recently saying that no designer wanted to dress her for the 2012 Oscars, claiming instead that he "met with her people" in an attempt to collaborate at the time.

"She and her stylist chose the fabric and the beading. Quite frankly she was quite difficult to work with," Siriano recently told the New York Daily News. "She wanted some specific things that I thought would not look good on her body. And she was not comfortable with them in the end."

McCarthy talked about her dress drama in the July issue of Redbook magazine, also noting why she decided to start her own plus-size clothing line this year.

"When I go shopping, most of the time I'm disappointed. Two Oscars ago, I couldn't find anybody to do a dress for me," she said of the 2012 Academy Awards, when she was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in "Bridesmaids." "I asked five or six designers—very high-level ones who make lots of dresses for people—and they all said no."

The "Mike & Molly" star eventually chose a custom blush-colored Marina Rinaldi gown to walk the red carpet. She accessorized with a Brian Atwood handbag and heels.

"I went to college for fashion and textiles," she said of the upcoming line. "I'm really excited to start that this year. It's going to be fun."