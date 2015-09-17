Christie Brinkley and John Mellencamp are now officially dating, ET can confirm.

After the two were spotted having dinner together at The Bowery Hotel in New York City on Monday night, the 61-year-old supermodel and the 63-year-old rocker once again enjoyed a night out together on Wednesday. Brinkley and Mellencamp got into the same car following his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert -- where he sang "Night Life" with Willie Nelson -- both sporting matching giant smiles on their faces.

But the two weren't alone. A source tells ET that they had a couple of friends with them when they dined at Chalk Point Kitchen in SoHo, and that the mood was "great and happy."

The "Jack & Diane" singer's last reported relationship was with actress Meg Ryan, who he reportedly split with last August after three years together. Meanwhile, Brinkley's last public relationship was with her ex-husband, Peter Cook, whom she divorced in 2008.

Clearly, she no longer feels "invisible" to men in her own age group, which she admitted to ET last January. "It seems like during this period that most of the guys [I'm dating] are like 38, 39, 42, like that sort of age group," Brinkley told ET's Nancy O'Dell. "It's funny because I think that at that age they have nothing to prove. They're very confident and do just what they want to do. [With] men my age, I feel quite invisible to them."

Perhaps Brinkley has finally met her match!

