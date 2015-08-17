Christie Brinkley was one of the hottest, most celebrated supermodels of all time, and at 61 she still looks amazing. Well, it turns out her children were graced with her flawless genes!

Christie's daughter Sailor Lee is now taking after her mom! The beautiful 17-year-old posed for a photo shoot with Seventeen magazine, and it's clear that she could end up with the same superstar career her mom enjoyed.

WATCH: Christie Brinkley, 61, Sports a White Two-Piece Bikini During Italian Family Vacation

Sailor Lee isn't the only child to get blessed with Christie's impossibly good looks. Christie's 20-year-old son Jack also seems to have what it takes to live the model life.

Christie has often posted several pics of her handsome son, and it's hard to tell him apart from an Abercrombie & Fitch model (or any guy who works at an Abercrombie & Fitch store for that matter).

PHOTOS: Hollywood's Hottest Bikini Bods!

While Jack and Sailor are Christie's children from her marriage to Peter Cook, Christie's daughter Alexa Ray Joel -- who she shares with ex-husband and music icon Billy Joel -- is also striking in her own right.

While the 29-year-old Alexa took after her father and became a singer-songwriter, she's also done her fair share of modeling and became the spokeswoman for Prell Shampoo in 2010.

WATCH: Billy Joel Sings 'Uptown Girl' to Christie Brinkley in Concert

Congrats on the good genetics, guys!

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Christie Brinkley is just as sexy as ever

Christie Brinkley, kids, share stunning photos from vacation

Ireland Baldwin on her famous mother, Kim Basinger: Her body is scary