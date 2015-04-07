Christina Milian confessed that she loves Lil Wayne during a radio interview. The 33-year-old singer was a guest on Big Boy’s Real 92.3 radio show in Los Angeles and addressed her dating life with Lil Wayne.

“Honestly, he’s not a public kind of guy; he’s not a public figure,” said Milian. “If you look at his Twitter, he tweets every now and then. He just started an Instagram. You don’t really see him out much. He really is like: studio, skatepark, eat, studio, skatepark.”

She then admitted, “He’s the sweetest. I love him.” When Milian realized what she had just said, the singer blushed and covered her face with her hand. “So, do you love Lil Wayne?” Big Boy asked. Milian responded laughing, “I just said it! I do. I do love him.”

Milian also addressed other rumors, saying the diamond ring on her finger was not an engagement ring, but “a sweet little gift” from Wayne. The pair has kept relatively quiet about the status of their relationship, even though they have been spotted out and about together. Back in January, Milian refused to say Wayne was her boyfriend during an appearance on “The Wendy Williams Show.” When pressed about the romance, Milian offered, “He’s my man crush… How about that?”