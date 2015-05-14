Ciara was performing a sexy lap dance during a concert on Wednesday at the Center Stage Theater in Atlanta when she accidentally kicked a male fan in the face. In the video, which was posted online, the singer is seen trying to do a backflip onto a guy’s lap, but instead smacked him in the face with her boot.

The embarrassing, yet hilarious, clip was posted on Instagram by a fan, who captioned the video: “The moment when you had too much to drink and you’re giving bae a lap dance… #Ciara #JackieTour #Atlanta.” Ciara eventually completed her backflip move onto the man’s lap.

Ciara, who is currently on tour to promote her new album Jackie, hasn’t mentioned the lap dance fiasco on social media, but did thank Atlanta for an amazing time. “A T L… There’s No Place Like H O M E. The Love Was So Special and Unreal Tonight! #JackieTour SoldOut!”