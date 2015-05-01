Even the super-fit Ciara is getting in on the celebrity waist training trend.

The 29-year-old singer Instagrammed a picture of her already slim waist encased in a corset on Thursday, writing, "After Having My Son I Started Waist Training With @Girlycurves_ To Get My Pre Baby Body Back. Loving The Results! Thank You @Girlycurves_!!"

Ciara is just the latest celeb to proudly show off her waist training, following in the footsteps of her pal Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Jersey Shore star JWoww and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak.

Ciara gave birth to her son Future Zahir with her ex, rapper Future, on May 19, 2014. But judging by her recent pics, Ciara doesn't appear to need any help at all when it comes to getting her pre-baby body back. Check her out on Jan. 22 at the Fashion L.A. Awards in West Hollywood, Calif., showing off her abs in a cream-colored tube top.

On March 28, she was as enviably slim as ever in a slinky black Nili Lotan dress, at the Black Girls Rock event in Newark, New Jersey.

But Ciara really turned heads at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on April 28, looking amazing in a figure-hugging gold Walter Mendez gown. She was accompanied by her date, 26-year-old Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, which naturally, set off dating rumors.

ET's Kevin Frazier actually caught up with Ciara on Friday at First Lady Michelle Obama's speech in Detroit to promote higher education, where she was tight-lipped about the rumored couple's status.

"Is it a big secret? I don't know," she smiled. "You know, life is amazing. And I'm really enjoying myself."

Clearly, she admires the football star.

"He's just an amazing guy, and he's really an awesome person ... very, very intelligent," she gushed.

Russell was similarly coy when ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with him at the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

"That's why it's my personal life, I don't talk about it too much," Wilson said, smiling. "But, there is someone in mind. I'll say that."