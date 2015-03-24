Supermodel Cindy Crawford is marking her place in Barbie history.

Cindy took to her Instagram on Monday to debut her very own Barbie doll in her likeness, which comes dressed in one of her favorite designers, Roberto Cavalli. The doll features her brunette hair, brown eyes, and of course, her signature mole.

"Thanks @mattel for my very own @robertocavalli wearing Cindy doll!" she wrote. "I was obsessed with my #BarbieDolls growing up! What do you all think?"

The 49-year-old model joins Beyonce, Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Lawrence as the A-list celebs who have had their very own Barbie dolls made after them.

