Cindy Crawford's kids have hit the genetic jackpot.

Look no further than their most recent family outing to see how gorgeous the supermodel and her kids, 15-year-old Presley and 13-year-old Kaia, puts all our family photos to shame.

Cindy, 49, brought her children out with her in Hong Kong to the premiere of The Hospital in the Sky on Tuesday. The Hospital in the Sky is a documentary that followed Cindy and Kaia to Trujillo, Peru as they volunteered on a medical mission with Orbis International, a nonprofit organization that aims to prevent and treat blindness around the world.

The Crawfords beamed as they posed on the carpet in their color-coordinated outfits. Kaia looked adorable in her flowy dress, but this time, she didn't wear a dress like her mom!

Cindy rocked a black-and-white jumpsuit that made the retro trend hipper than ever. It's no wonder Caitlyn Jenner was inspired by her!