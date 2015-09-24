It's safe to say Cindy Crawford's gorgeous daughter, Kaia Gerber, is already taking the modeling world by storm at just 14 years old. But in a new interview with The Edit, the 49-year-old supermodel admits that she's worried the pressures to be super thin in the modeling world will affect her youngest child.

"Today, models are expected to be so tiny and I worry about that for her, because that was never my natural body type and I don't think it'll be hers either," Cindy says. "Still, I'll say to her, 'Enjoy carbs while you can!'"

Despite her reservations, Cindy is nothing but supportive of Kaia's modeling career.

WATCH: Cindy Crawford's Kids Kaia and Presley Gerber Might Just Be the Most Gorgeous Celebrity Kids Ever

"Kaia's blossoming into such a beautiful young woman and I really want to let her shine," she says. "I don't want her to feel in competition with me, although I'll tease her, and say, 'You have my old hair -- give it back!' Or, 'Give me back my legs!' But she'll be fine … She's much more together and worldly than I was at her age."

Though Kaia also better hone her other skills.

"They had better learn to sing and act, too, because it's not really enough to just be a model anymore," Cindy says about today's crop of supermodels. "Anna Wintour was the one who started the trend of putting celebrities on covers and in the big campaigns. Then everyone followed suit, so now they want stars like Kendall Jenner and Taylor Swift. They want people with a following, and social media has helped because models like Cara [Delevingne], Coco [Rocha] and Gigi [Hadid] can have their own voices and talk to fans directly. There are more pathways available to them than we had."

It's now been seven months since an alleged unretouched image of Cindy from a 2013 Marie Claire Mexico and Latin America cover went viral, and while it was later reported that the photograph may actually have been altered, the fallout is still clearly affecting her today.

"Now, if I'm on a beach in a bikini where there might be paparazzi, I'd definitely put a cover-up on," she shares. "There are good and bad angles and I don't want to subject myself to that. It's hurtful."

Earlier this month, Cindy admitted that she felt "conflicted" about the much talked-about image. "I felt blindsided," she told ELLE Canada. "That picture didn't reflect what I saw when I looked in the mirror -- even in the worst dressing room lighting."

"Why would seeing a bad picture of me make other people feel good?" she also wondered. "I know my body, and I know it's not perfect, but maybe I have a false body image; maybe I think I look better than I do. I think that most women are hard on themselves."

Obviously, she looks just as gorgeous as ever to us!

WATCH: Cindy Crawford Stuns in Bathing Suit at 49 Alongside Her Gorgeous Kids