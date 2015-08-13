Harper's Bazaar magazine's latest photo shoot with Taraji P. Henson seems to be showing what Cookie Lyons would look like if she were portraying Audrey Hepburn.

The Empire star dons Cookie's favorite animal prints, but her looks seems to have a bit of a classic twist.

Henson is clearly a fan of her character's clothing choices as she admitted to the magazine that she even incorporates her own threads into Cookie's closet.

As for her favorite outfit worn on Empire, she says it has to be the "Alaïa black catsuit, hands down," which she first revealed to ET in February, adding, "That's one of many."

Henson also admits that her personal style used to not be so far off from her character. "It took me a while to get on the chic bus," the 44-year-old actress quips. "I was coming from the era of Lil' Kim and Mary J. Blige, you know, ghetto fabulous. I came from nothing, I was deprived all my life, so when you get money, you go big!"

Cookie's character does hit pretty close to home, and not just because of her wardrobe. Henson says she based the outspoken leader of the Lyons family on her late father.

"He had no buffer. He spoke the truth. It's heroic because in this society we have been trained to be politically correct. Political correctness is bullsh**," she says. "If I ask you a question right now, the first thing that comes in your mind is the truth. But we've all be been trained to breathe, digest the question, and manipulate the answer. Cookie doesn't do that."

And that's why we love her!

In April, ET spoke with Henson about how she'd like to grow her character in season two of Fox's Emmy-nominated show.

"I'm interested in finding out what she was doing those 17 years she was locked up," she disclosed. "I really want to get into her prison life."